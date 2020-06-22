Dionysius: “giving shape to what is actually without shape”

“… [in scripture] there are two reasons for creating types for the typeless, for giving shape to what is actually without shape. First, we lack the ability to be directly raised up to conceptual contemplation. We need our own upliftings that come naturally to us and which can raise before us the permitted forms of the marvelous and unformed sights. Second, it is most fitting to the mysterious passages of scripture that the sacred and hidden truth about the celestial intelligences be concealed through the inexpressible and the sacred… Not everyone is sacred, and, as scripture says, knowledge is not for everyone (cf. I Cor. 8:7).”

St. Dionysius the Areopagite