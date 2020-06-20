Skip to content

Oswald Spengler: “We are born into this time”

20 June 2020
Oswald Spengler

 

 

“We are born into this time and must bravely follow the path to the destined end. There is no other way. Our duty is to hold on to the lost position, without hope, without rescue, like that Roman soldier whose bones were found in front of a door in Pompeii, who, during the eruption of Vesuvius, died at his post because they forgot to relieve him. That is greatness. That is what it means to be a thoroughbred. The honorable end is the one thing that cannot be taken from a man.”

Oswald Spengler

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

