Eisenhower: “a nation of men of Lee’s caliber”

“General Robert E. Lee was, in my estimation, one of the supremely gifted men produced by our Nation… selfless almost to a fault… noble as a leader and as a man, and unsullied as I read the pages of our history. From deep conviction I simply say this: a nation of men of Lee’s caliber would be unconquerable in spirit and soul.”

President Dwight D. Eisenhower, here