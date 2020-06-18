Cyril of Alexandria: “despising death”

“Christ… despising death and the shame that comes from suffering, focused only on the achievements resulting from the suffering. And immediately seeing the death of all of us departing from our midst as the result of the death of His own flesh, and the power of decay about to be completely destroyed, and human nature already formed anew in anticipation of newness of life (cf. Rom. 6:4), He all but says to God the Father something on the following lines: ‘The body, O Father, shrinks from suffering and is afraid of a death that violates nature. Indeed it seems scarcely endurable that He who is enthroned with You and has power over all things should be subjected to the outrageous treatment of the Jews. But since I have come for this purpose, glorify Your Son, that is, do not hinder Him from going to His death but give Your consent to Your offspring for the good of all.’ “

St. Cyril of Alexandria