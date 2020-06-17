Skip to content

Joseph Sobran: “the state itself now works the subversion of society”

17 June 2020
Joseph Sobran

 

 

“The modern state has to police more and more of our lives, because it has set itself against the normal. It defines normal acquisition as greed, normal group preferences as bigotry, and normal morality as hate. Consequently it has to watch over us at all times to make sure we aren’t too assertive about our normality, while it caters to our abnormalities.

Treason used to mean the subversion of the state. But the state itself now works the subversion of society. In other times, including Shakespeare’s, it has been understood that the state’s whole justification for existing is to support and protect normal life against the criminal, the savage, the perverse. Even tyrants never questioned this assumption.”

Joseph Sobran, 1997

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Politics/Current events
