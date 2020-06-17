Cyril of Alexandria: “this reason that He became as we are”

“… it was on account of this reason that He became as we are, that He might make us brothers and free men. ‘To all who received Him,’ Scripture says, ‘He gave power to become children of God; who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God’ (Jn. 1:12, 13). For the Word of God the Father was born according to the flesh in the same way as ourselves, so that we too might be enriched with a birth which is from God through the Spirit, no longer being called children of flesh but rather, having been transformed into something that transcends nature, being called sons of God by grace. For the Word, by nature and in reality the only-begotten and true Son, became like one of us.”

St. Cyril of Alexandria