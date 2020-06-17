Chuck Norris: “The value of human life”

“The value of human life has not always fluctuated from person to person like it does today. Most early Americans believed humans were the highest creation of God.

Back then, there were two codes that shaped and reflected most people’s view of humanity: that God created all of us, and that we were created equal. Their views were based in the Bible and expressed in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Those words were derived from the declaration in the Good Book: “Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; … And God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:26-28)”

