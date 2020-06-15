Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “the inner principle of truth”

15 June 2020
“When our intellect has shaken off its many opinions about created things, then the inner principle of truth appears clearly to it, providing it with a foundation of real knowledge and removing its former preconceptions as though removing scales from eyes, as happened in the case of St. Paul (cf. Acts 9:18). For an understanding of Scripture that does not go beyond the literal meaning, and a view of the sensible world that relies exclusively on sense perception, are indeed scales, blinding the soul’s visionary faculty and preventing access to the pure Logos of truth.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

