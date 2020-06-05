Gregory Palamas: “Since the kingdom of God is at hand”

” ‘Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand’ (Mk. 1:15). Not only is it at hand, but it is in us, for the Lord also says, ‘The kingdom of heaven is within you’ (Lk. 17:21). Nor is it merely within you, for before long it will come more openly to abolish every principality, power and might (cf. Eph. 1:21), and to grant invincible strength, inexhaustible riches and unchanging, incorruptible and unending enjoyment, glory and might solely to those who live according to God’s will and have passed their time here in a way that pleases Him. Since the kingdom of God is at hand and within us and will soon arrive, let us make ourselves worthy of it by works of repentance.”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies