The thin veil that is civilization

Most Americans do not know the details about the obscene and barbarous acts being perpetrated by what the mainstream media insists on calling “peaceful protesters.” These Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs, are rioting in dozens of cities all across the country. They’re committing murder, assault and battery, burglary, looting, arson, and kidnapping while, all to often, elected leaders do nothing to stop them. Worse than that many of those political leaders are actually signaling their approval and encouragement. We are seeing the thin veil that is civilization being pulled back so that, those who are not not afraid to look, can see the horrors that await us all if we do not protect civil society.

“A police chief in the state of Virginia broke down into tears at a press conference on Sunday as he described how left-wing terrorists and Black Lives Matter rioters set fire to a multi-family home with children inside and then prevented firefighters from responding.

William Smith, the head of Richmond Police Department in Virginia, burst into tears in front of members of the press as he recounted the chaos that occurred during Saturday night’s riots.

Smith describes how “protesters” intentionally set fire to a residence with a child inside and then blocked firefighters and emergency services from reaching the fire. Luckily, officers were able to assist the firefighters to break through the line of Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioter to reach the home and save the child.”

