Skip to content

The thin veil that is civilization

3 June 2020
tags: , , , , , , ,

aTbNxRs

 

 

Most Americans do not know the details about the obscene and barbarous acts being perpetrated by what the mainstream media insists on calling “peaceful protesters.”  These Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs, are rioting in dozens of cities all across the country. They’re committing murder, assault and battery, burglary, looting, arson, and kidnapping while, all to often, elected leaders do nothing to stop them. Worse than that many of those political leaders are actually signaling their approval and encouragement.  We are seeing the thin veil that is civilization being pulled back so that, those who are not not afraid to look, can see the horrors that await us all if we do not protect civil society.

 

 

 

 

“A police chief in the state of Virginia broke down into tears at a press conference on Sunday as he described how left-wing terrorists and Black Lives Matter rioters set fire to a multi-family home with children inside and then prevented firefighters from responding.

William Smith, the head of Richmond Police Department in Virginia, burst into tears in front of members of the press as he recounted the chaos that occurred during Saturday night’s riots.

Smith describes how “protesters” intentionally set fire to a residence with a child inside and then blocked firefighters and emergency services from reaching the fire. Luckily, officers were able to assist the firefighters to break through the line of Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioter to reach the home and save the child.”

Source

 

 

 

 

 

from → Politics/Current events
One Comment leave one →
  1. Tim Shey permalink
    3 June 2020 8:28 pm

    The Democrats and left wingers are destroying the Democrat-controlled cities.

    Psalm 34:21: “Evil shall slay the wicked.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: