Dionysius: “the Cause of everything”

3 June 2020
tags: ,

Dionysius

 

 

 

“What has actually to be said about the Cause of everything is this. Since it is the Cause of all beings, we should posit and ascribe to it all the affirmations we make in regard to beings, and, more appropriately, we should negate all these affirmations, since It surpasses all being. Now we should not conclude that the negations are simply the opposites of the affirmations, but rather that the cause of all is considerably prior to this, beyond privations, beyond every denial, beyond every assertion.”

St. Dionysius, The Mystical Theology

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
