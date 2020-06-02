Skip to content

Maximos the Confessor: “one’s movement towards the divine”

2 June 2020
tags:

Maximos the Confessor

 

 

 

“…one’s movement towards the divine reaches its end only when one reaches God… ‘The true Sabbaths are the rest laid up for the people of God’ (Heb. 4:9). God can ‘bear these sabbaths’ (cf. Is. 1:13) because they are true. And the one ‘in which the world is crucified’ (Gal. 6:14) reaches these sabbaths of rest because he has clearly turned away from worldly things and returned to his own spiritual resting place. The one who arrives there will no longer be moved from his place, for there he finds quiet and tranquility.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, On the Cosmic Mystery of Jesus Christ

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: