Maximos the Confessor: “one’s movement towards the divine”

“…one’s movement towards the divine reaches its end only when one reaches God… ‘The true Sabbaths are the rest laid up for the people of God’ (Heb. 4:9). God can ‘bear these sabbaths’ (cf. Is. 1:13) because they are true. And the one ‘in which the world is crucified’ (Gal. 6:14) reaches these sabbaths of rest because he has clearly turned away from worldly things and returned to his own spiritual resting place. The one who arrives there will no longer be moved from his place, for there he finds quiet and tranquility.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, On the Cosmic Mystery of Jesus Christ