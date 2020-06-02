Skip to content

“Democrats belong to the party of lawlessness”

2 June 2020
“Democrats belong to the party of lawlessness—and by law, I mean rules that have been subjected to a recorded vote by elected officials, not CDC guidance on mask-wearing. Open borders, empty jails, voting rights for noncitizens, uncollected debt are just a few features of their anarchist utopia. No wonder Democratic politicians only give lip service in condemning the looters; they share a mutual contempt for the ideals on which the country was founded and a common mission to fundamentally transform the country and all its institutions to yield to their America-hating point of view.”

Read more here.

 

(I don’t actually agree with the main point made in the article, which is that President Trump should do nothing to rescue the cities/do nothing to save Democrats from the consequences from their appallingly bad policies. But it’s a good article nevertheless. The writer puts the blame right where it belongs.)

 

 

 

 

 

 

