“Democrats belong to the party of lawlessness—and by law, I mean rules that have been subjected to a recorded vote by elected officials, not CDC guidance on mask-wearing. Open borders, empty jails, voting rights for noncitizens, uncollected debt are just a few features of their anarchist utopia. No wonder Democratic politicians only give lip service in condemning the looters; they share a mutual contempt for the ideals on which the country was founded and a common mission to fundamentally transform the country and all its institutions to yield to their America-hating point of view.”

(I don’t actually agree with the main point made in the article, which is that President Trump should do nothing to rescue the cities/do nothing to save Democrats from the consequences from their appallingly bad policies. But it’s a good article nevertheless. The writer puts the blame right where it belongs.)