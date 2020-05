N.T. Wright: “You are called to be truly human”

“You are called to be truly human, but it is nothing short of the life of God within you that enables you to be so, to be remade in God’s image. As C.S. Lewis said in a famous lecture, next to the sacrament itself your Christian neighbor is the holiest object ever presented to your sight, because in him or her the living Christ is truly present.”

N.T. Wright, The Challenge of Easter