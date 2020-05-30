Skip to content

Zbigniew Brezinski: “a more controlled society”

30 May 2020
Zbigniew Brezinski

 

 

“The technetronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities.”

Zbigniew Brezinski, Between Two Ages America’s Role in the Technotronic Era, 1970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

