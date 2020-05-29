The Devil is having a field day in the Twin Cities.

Most of the, so called, journalists in mainstream media are so completely committed to the approved narrative of their progressive ideology that they are blind to facts that are right in front of their eyes. What is going on in the Twin Cities is NOT a protest. These are not protesters. They are rioters, looters and arsonists.

The officer that killed that man earlier this week has been rightfully fired and he should be charged with murder. It seems certain he will be. It surely looks like he is guilty. I can see no possible excuse for what the video of the killing shows.

The rioting, and looting, and arson are not a legitimate response to what happened to George Floyd. His death is just something that people with lawlessness in their hearts can use as a pretext for their lawlessness. The devil is having a field day in Minnesota.

This reporter is not some one who should be taken seriously as a journalist ever again.

MSNBC reporter says “I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly." As a building burns in the background…

