Plato: “because our citizens are what they are”

29 May 2020
“This City is what it is because our citizens are what they are.”

Plato

  1. ctmiller8492 permalink
    29 May 2020 11:54 am

    The 1st Minnesota took 82% casualties at Gettysburg precisely so that in the future ungrateful blacks could burn their descendant’s cities down.

  2. Johnny Nimble permalink
    29 May 2020 2:04 pm

    Minnesota is a good example of what happens when you stop being Swedish and start being Somali.

  3. BT permalink
    29 May 2020 3:17 pm

    What people do reveals who they are…

    “I know thy works” says the great Judge of all men.
    BT

