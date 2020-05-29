Kurk E. Koch: “Anyone who refuses to take part in the universal system”

“The New World Order under the UN will reduce everything to one common denominator. The system will be made up of a single currency, single centrally financed government, single tax system, single language, single political system, single world court of justice, single state religion…Each person will have a registered number, without which he will not be allowed to buy or sell; and there will be one universal world church. Anyone who refuses to take part in the universal system will have no right to exist.”

Dr. Kurk E. Koch, Lutheran Pastor & Missionary