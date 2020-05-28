Skip to content

Jonathan Swift: “to justify the most iniquitous opinions”

28 May 2020
“It is a maxim among these lawyers, that whatever hath been done before may legally be done again: and therefore they take special care to record all the decisions formerly made against common justice and the general reason of mankind. These, under the name of precedents, they produce as authorities, to justify the most iniquitous opinions; and the judges never fail of decreeing accordingly.”

Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s Travels, 1726

from → Politics/Current events
