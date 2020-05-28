Dr.Malcolm Kendrick: “the cause of death, as written on death certificates”

“I suppose most people would be somewhat surprised to know that the cause of death, as written on death certificates, is often little more than an educated guess.”

And this,

“The bottom line here is that, if we do not diagnose deaths accurately, we will never know how many died of Covid-19, or ‘because of’ the lockdown. Those supporting lockdown, and advising governments, can point to how deadly Covid was, and say we were right to do what we did. When it may have been that lockdown itself was just as deadly. Directing care away from everything else, to deal with a single condition. Keeping sick, ill, vulnerable people away from hospitals.”

Dr.Malcolm Kendrick

