Bishop German: “you must be a church of God yourself”

“We have fewer churches now; but you must be a church of God yourself. If access to many holy places has become limited, become a holy place and a living icon yourself.”

“Many external things that have a considerable effect on external babies in faith have disappeared; give them what is incomparably higher than this and is equally clear and close to both men of wisdom and infants; give them the warmth of sincere and undistorted prayer and the supreme refinement of faith: the simplicity and depth of reverence and humility… To put it in the words of a Lenten prayer, today ‘the time for works has come’.”

Bishop German (Ryashentsev)