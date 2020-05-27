Skip to content

Evagrios the Solitary: “Let us, then, renounce these cares”

27 May 2020
Evagrios the Solitary

 

 

 

“… we should not worry about clothes or food? Such anxiety is a mark of? unbelievers, who reject the providence of the Lord and deny the Creator. An attitude of this kind is entirely wrong for Christians who believe that even? sparrows? are under the care of the holy angels (cf. Mt. 10:29). The demons, however? suggest worries of this kind? The divine word can bear no fruit, being choked out by our cares. Let us, then, renounce these cares, and throw them down before the Lord, being content with what we have at the moment?”

Evagrios the Solitary, The Philokalia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

