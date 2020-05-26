“like setting one’s house on fire to protect it from termites”

“After two months of devastating lockdown, doctors at one California clinic say they’ve seen more suicides than Covid-19 deaths – and they’re not alone. But warning signs were there since day one. Why have they been ignored?

“We’ve seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks,” Dr Mike deBoisblanc, lead trauma surgeon at the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, California, told local media on Thursday, confirming the center had seen more deaths from suicide over the two-month lockdown period than deaths from coronavirus. Not only are the numbers of attempts “unprecedented” but so is their seriousness, according to a trauma nurse at the clinic. “I have never seen so much intentional injury,” nurse Kacey Hansen attested, adding the deaths are mostly young adults who are clearly not making “cry for help” suicidal gestures. “They intend to die.”’

And this,

“Prolonged isolation is profoundly unhealthy in and of itself. A study published on Thursday found isolation increases all-cause mortality by 50 percent, with an additional cardiovascular risk caused by lack of financial support – and that’s saying nothing of the mental health risk, which has long been known to scientists. Many countries have banned solitary confinement as too cruel and inhumane even for their worst prisoners. Interviewing inmates in solitary confinement at Pelican Bay Prison in 2018, Dr Craig Haney found they were 50 percent more likely to suffer from chronic depression than maximum-security prisoners. Suicides among solitary inmates in Texas are five times as common as in general population. Imposing the civilian equivalent of such a mentally and physically destructive punishment on an entire country as a protective measure is like setting one’s house on fire to protect it from termites.”

Helen Buyniski, on the website RT

Read the whole article here.