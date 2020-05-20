Dionysius: “that ‘unapproachable light’ where God is said to live”



“The divine darkness is that ‘unapproachable light’ (I Tim. 6:16) where God is said to live. And if it is invisible because of a superabundant clarity, if it cannot be approached because of the outpouring of its transcendent gift of light, yet it is here that is found everyone worthy to know God and to look upon Him. And such a one, precisely because he neither sees Him nor knows Him, truly arrives at that which is beyond all seeing and all knowledge. Knowing exactly this, that He is beyond everything perceived and conceived, he cries out with the prophet, ‘Knowledge of You is too wonderful for me; it is high, I cannot attain it’ (Ps. 139:6).”

