Gregory of Nyssa: “There have been delivered to us in the Gospel three Persons”



“There have been delivered to us in the Gospel three Persons and names through Whom the generation of the birth of believers takes place, and he who is begotten by this Trinity is equally begotten of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. For thus does the Gospel speak of the Spirit, that ‘that which is born of the Spirit is spirit’ (Jn. 3:6), and it is ‘in Christ’ (I Cor. 4:15) that Paul begets, and the Father is the ‘Father of all.'”

St. Gregory of Nyssa