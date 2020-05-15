Peter of Damaskos: “if we do not put into practice what we read”

“The fathers… kept the commandments; their successors wrote them down; but we have placed their books on the shelves. And even if we want to read them, we do not have the application to understand what is said and to put it into practice; we read them either as something incidental, or because we think that by reading them we are doing something great, thus growing full of pride. We do not realize that we incur greater condemnation if we do not put into practice what we read… And we should remember what the Lord says about the servant who knew his master’s will but failed to carry it out (cf. Lk. 12:47).”

St. Peter of Damaskos, The Philokalia