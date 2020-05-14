Skip to content

Ephraim the Syrian: “even if they hear, they will not believe”

14 May 2020
“To those who have the knowledge, the coming of antichrist will be obvious. But to him whose mind is in the matters of this life and loves the earthly, this will not be clear; because those who are always tied down with the affairs of this life, even if they hear, they will not believe, despising those who will speak. And the saints will be strengthened because they have set aside all cares of this life.”

St. Ephraim the Syrian

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

