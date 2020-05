Zosima of Solovki: “When you hear that the Christ has come”

“When you hear that the Christ has come to the earth or has appeared on earth, then know that it is Antichrist’.” Jesus told the Jews that He would be seen coming on the clouds of heaven: “You shall see the Son on man sitting on the right hand of power, and coming in the clouds of heaven.” (Mark 14:62)”

St. Zosima of Solovki