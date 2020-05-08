Skip to content

John Cassian: “many indeed living in the body but actually dead”

8 May 2020
“There are many indeed living in the body but actually dead. They lie in hell and cannot praise God. By contrast there are those who are dead to the body but who praise God in spirit and praise Him in accordance with the saying ‘Spirits and souls of the just, give praise to the Lord’ (Dan. 3:86), and ‘Let every spirit offer praise to the Lord’ (Ps. 150:6). In the Apocalypse the souls of those who have been killed are said not only to praise God but to cry out to Him. And in the gospel there is the clearer statement of the Lord when He says, ‘Have you not read the utterance of God in the words “I am the God of Abraham and the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob.” He is not God of the dead but of the living’ (Matt. 22:31-32).”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

