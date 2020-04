The Shepherd of Hermas: “the great tribulation that is yet to come”

“Happy ye who endure the great tribulation that is coming. (Vision Second) Those, therefore, who continue steadfast, and are put through the fire, will be purified by means of it….Wherefore cease not speaking these things into the ears of the saints. This then is the type of the great tribulation that is yet to come.”

The Shepherd of Hermas (40-140 A.D.)