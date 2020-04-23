Maximos the Confessor: “love for God”

“When the intellect begins to advance in its love for God, the demon of blasphemy starts to tempt it, suggesting thoughts such as no man but only the devil, their father, could invent. He does this out of envy, so that the man of God, in his despair at thinking such thoughts, no longer dares to soar up to God in his accustomed prayer. But the demon does not further his own ends by this means. On the contrary, he makes us more steadfast. For through his attacks and our retaliation we grow more experienced and genuine in our love for God. May his sword enter his own heart and may his bows be broken (cf. Ps. 37:15).”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia