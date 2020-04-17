What do you own, and what owns you?

“No one can serve two masters; for a slave will either hate the one and love the other, or be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and wealth.” The Gospel according to Matthew, chapter 6, verse 24.

What do you own, and what owns you? We don’t think of ourselves as being slaves, but if you care about something, anything, it owns a little part of your attention, your hope, your life. When we acquire a thing of value, we gain a responsibility to protect it, maintain it, and care for it. This takes time, energy, and attention. What we care about has a claim on our life.

Every one of us has the gift of twenty-four hours each day. We cannot add a moment. This is all the life we get.

We each are given limited energy. With careful attention to our diet and exercise we can grow the capacity of our endurance, but nothing we can do will eliminate the truth that there are limits to our strength. There comes a time we can do no more.

Our attention is limited. Multitasking simply divides our attention, and does not appreciably increase the amount that we can accomplish. We can do many things in quick succession, but when it comes to giving our attention we can really only focus on and appreciate one thing at a time.

So, with the limited time, energy and attention we have, what do we decide to belong to? God wants us to belong to one who loves us, not to some thing that, in the end, doesn’t have the capacity to care for us. Our wealth and belongings are inanimate. We may name our car, enjoy our electronic gadgets as constant companions, and even love our favorite golf clubs, but money and belongings will never love us back. They are imperfect creations, not the perfect creator. The time, energy, attention that we give to God, who is eternal, blesses us eternally. The money that we give to God helps us give our heart to God as well. The time, energy and attention that we give to our wealth and belongings may bless us with enjoyment for a time, but eventually moths consume and rust destroys. Pleasure is sweet for a time, but meaning makes life worthwhile.

What do you own, and what owns you? Or should we say who?