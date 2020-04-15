Skip to content

Police: “protesting is a non-essential activity”

15 April 2020
tags: , , , , ,

reopennc protestor arrested

 

 

“The [Raleigh, North Carolina] police department is facing scrutiny after arresting protesters in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday, asserting that such activity is in violation of the governor’s executive order limiting outdoor activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What part of the governor’s order was violated here?” one social media user asked.

“Protesting is a non-essential activity,” the police department responded.”

Anthony Leonardi, Washington Examiner

Source.

More here.

 

“Behind them you should be hearing the voice of the oligarchs saying ‘We own you, so sit down and shut up.”

– Θεόφιλος

 

 

reopennc protest 2

 

 

reopennc protest

 

 

 

 

 

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: