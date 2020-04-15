Police: “protesting is a non-essential activity”

“The [Raleigh, North Carolina] police department is facing scrutiny after arresting protesters in downtown Raleigh on Tuesday, asserting that such activity is in violation of the governor’s executive order limiting outdoor activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What part of the governor’s order was violated here?” one social media user asked.

“Protesting is a non-essential activity,” the police department responded.”

Anthony Leonardi, Washington Examiner

Source.

More here.

“Behind them you should be hearing the voice of the oligarchs saying ‘We own you, so sit down and shut up.” – Θεόφιλος