Jay Bhattacharya: “A global economic collapse will cost lives”

9 April 2020
I would like to recommend to you this Hoover Institution video of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya speaking about the current COVID19 scare. Dr. Bhattacharya is a professor of medicine at Stanford University,  a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a senior fellow at both the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and the Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute. It’s a few days old.

 

 

 

“It’s not just (comparing) dollars to lives, it’s lives to lives. A global economic collapse will cost lives. I believe millions. And not just in the United States. I mean worldwide.”

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya

 

 

 

 

 

