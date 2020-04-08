Skip to content

Matteo Salvini: “the soul is just as fundamental as the care of the body”

8 April 2020
Matteo Salvini

 

 

‘“I can’t wait for science — and also the good God, because science alone is not enough — to defeat this monster so we can go out again,” Mr. Salvini said on national television. “Easter is coming and we also need the protection of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.”

“I support the requests of those who ask to attend Easter Mass, in an orderly, composed, and safe way, maybe even in groups of three, four, or five,” Salvini said. “You can go to the tobacconist because people can’t get along without cigarettes, but for many the care of the soul is just as fundamental as the care of the body.”

“I hope that we will find a way for believers to go to church,” he said. “An appeal has been sent to the bishops to permit the faithful to enter church as they are permitted to go to the supermarket, respecting the distances, with masks and gloves, and in limited numbers.”

“Easter, the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, can be a moment of hope to live for millions of Italians,” Salvini said.”

Thomas D. Williams, quoting Matteo Salvini

Read more here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

