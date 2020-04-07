Skip to content

“Something is terribly wrong”

7 April 2020
empty church

 

 

“Something is terribly wrong with a culture that allows abortion clinics and liquor stores to remain open but shuts down places of worship. While safety and cooperation with civil authorities is necessary, we must do everything we can to have access to what is essential for our spiritual lives. We should certainly not voluntarily deprive ourselves of the sacraments.”

An open letter to the U.S. Catholic bishops at the website, “We Are an Easter People,”

Read the open letter here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

