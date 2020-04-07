Robert Gore: ‘Why do you think they keep saying, “The world will never go back to the way it was”?’

“If you predict that governments’ response to the coronavirus outbreak will reveal not so hidden agendas of globalist power and domination (Why do you think they keep saying, “The world will never go back to the way it was”?), terminate the last vestiges of freedom, destroy the economy and financial markets, kill far more people than the virus itself, and set precedents for everything from enforced confinement to martial law to mandatory vaccinations to electronic money to compelled microchipped identification and surveillance whenever a group of experts makes scary projections about lethal microbes—which from now on will be almost always—you’re well on your way to being proved right on all counts.

If you’re going to get in the prediction game and your predictions reflect an expectation of the worst from governments, it’s best to realize what you’re up against. Every time you make a prediction you will be disparaged, mocked, or ignored, particularly by legions of government worshipers, regardless of how many of your previous predictions have been borne out. If you’re proven right, not one person who disparaged or mocked you will acknowledge you were right and apologize, nor will anyone ask you for an opinion or prediction in the future. In fact, you’ll be shunned.”

And this,

“Finally, there’s the most significant cost of all: the police state is here; whatever was left of our precious liberty is gone. As carte blanche for the open-ended suppression of what remains of our rights, the Global War on Germs (GWOG) far surpasses the Global War on Terror (GWOT). Like the GWOT, the GWOG will be forever, since you can never vanquish either terror or germs. However, the GWOG opens up new avenues of repression that go far beyond GWOTists’ wildest fantasies. The GWOG takes away not just people’s liberty, but their livelihoods, their means of survival. There’s a reason why jobs are called livelihoods: they allow people to live. Consider the alternative. The GWOGists embrace it.”

Robert Gore, Straight Line Logic

