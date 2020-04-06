Skip to content

Antony Mueller: “Gullible Politicians Promoted Global Economic Destruction”

6 April 2020
COVID-19

 

 

“If there had been no media hype about the coronavirus and if the governments had not resorted to drastic measures in foolish obeyance and submission to the commands by the World Health Organization, hardly anyone beyond some specialists probably would have noticed the coronavirus. Mutations of viruses happen all of the time and most of them do not do more harm than the influenza virus. The family of coronavirus is very large and its existence has been known since the 1960s.”

And this:

“Politics always wins. When this panic is over as the rate of contagions slows down and the death toll does no longer rise, governments will claim that this is so because of their measures even when, in fact, these were unnecessary from the beginning and the infection rate would have fallen anyway.”

Antony Mueller, German professor of economics who currently teaches in Brazil

 

Antony Mueller

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. cmiller8492 permalink
    6 April 2020 12:53 pm

    Open borders.

    Egalitarianism.

    Multiculturalism.

    Diversity.

    Inclusion.

    Equity.

    Tolerance.

    Pick your poison.

    Reply

