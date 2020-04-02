Bill Bennett: “We have lost perspective”

“Again, as we pointed have out before: Each death is a tragedy and horrible, but the chance of it is also very small, depending on if you contract the virus and what your age and underlying medical conditions are. Will the numbers be much bigger than our annual rate of flu deaths? Already this year we have lost 24,000 to the flu and expect that number to rise at least another 24,000, probably more. Coronavirus deaths at half the flu number would also be much smaller than our annual rate of opioid overdose deaths—46,802—or annual deaths due to motor vehicle crashes, 33,654. For none of these problems—some anthropogenic and due to acts of volition, some caused by nature—have we or do we change, literally, everything, from stay in shelter orders and travel bans to the shuttering of almost all retail and service businesses.

We have lost perspective. Epidemiologists and others in public health and medical professions have opined that the worst is yet to come. But already they, too, are offering their own second doctors’ opinions. Neil Ferguson and his Imperial College study gave us the March 17 headline “A chilling scientific paper helped upend U.S. and U.K. coronavirus strategies.” It warned of 2.2 million deaths in the United States. By last week, Dr. Ferguson changed his predictions and Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force said, “I’m sure you have seen the recent report out of the U.K. about them adjusting completely their needs. This is really quite important. … They’ve adjusted that number in the U.K. to 20,000. Half a million to 20,000. … So when people start talking about 20% of a population getting infected, it’s very scary, but we don’t have data that matches that based on our experience.”’

And this:

“Again, our plea: Look at the numbers, look at everything, rationally, and let us reclaim a sense of proportion. In the early 1990s, Daniel Patrick Moynihan warned that our country was defining deviancy down. Today, we are concerned about defining pandemonium up. We have a problem. Rather than engaging in “heated exaggeration, suspiciousness, and conspiratorial fantasy,” as Hofstadter warned, we should focus our solution on it without upending everything else. Paranoia and overreaction do not suit our democracy well.”

William J. Bennett

