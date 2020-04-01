Skip to content

Dionysius: “nothing in the world lacks the almighty power of God”

1 April 2020
“This Power [God] ensures that the orders and directions of the universe achieve their proper good and It preserves in immortality the unharmed lives of the angelic henads. It keeps the stars of heaven in their shining and unchanging orders. It gives them the power to be eternal. It distinguishes the circlings of time from its procession and duly brings them to base. It fashions the unquenchability of fire and the ceaseless moisture of water. It keeps the atmosphere fluid, founds the earth upon the void, making its labors endlessly fruitful. It preserves the shared harmony and mixture of the linked elements in their distinctiveness and their separateness. It reinforces the bonds of soul and body. It stirs the powers which give nourishment and growth to plants. It guides the powers which keep each creature in being. It establishes the unshakable remaining of the world. To those made godlike It grants the power for deification itself. In short, nothing in the world lacks the almighty power of God to support and to surround it, for that which completely lacks power has neither existence, nor individuality, nor even a place in the world.”

St. Dionysius (Pseudo-Dionysius), The Divine Names

 

 

 

 

 

 

