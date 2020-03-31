Bill de Blasio: “if you go to your church”

“I want to say to all those who are preparing the potential of religious services this weekend, if you go to your synagogue, if you go to your church and attempt to hold services after having been told so often not to, our enforcement agents will have no choice but to shut down those services,”

“If that does not happen, they will take additional action up to the point of fines and potentially closing the building permanently. Again, that will begin this weekend,” de Blaiso said. “Again, I’m sorry I have to tell you this, but anyone who’s hearing this take it seriously. You’ve been warned, you need to stop services, help people practice their faith in different ways, but not in groups, not in gatherings that could endanger people.”

Bill de Blasio, New York City Mayor, displaying a disdain for religious commitment and a dismissive attitude towards the Constitution during a press conference last Friday. A disdain and attitude that are all too typical of Democrats.

