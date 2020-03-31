Bill de Blasio: “if you go to your church”
“I want to say to all those who are preparing the potential of religious services this weekend, if you go to your synagogue, if you go to your church and attempt to hold services after having been told so often not to, our enforcement agents will have no choice but to shut down those services,”
“If that does not happen, they will take additional action up to the point of fines and potentially closing the building permanently. Again, that will begin this weekend,” de Blaiso said. “Again, I’m sorry I have to tell you this, but anyone who’s hearing this take it seriously. You’ve been warned, you need to stop services, help people practice their faith in different ways, but not in groups, not in gatherings that could endanger people.”
Bill de Blasio, New York City Mayor, displaying a disdain for religious commitment and a dismissive attitude towards the Constitution during a press conference last Friday. A disdain and attitude that are all too typical of Democrats.
This is what I have feared, namely, that government at various levels with use the situation to close the church. Clearly we need the services to occur (and I just saw an article on MYSTAGOGY on how to participate in the Liturgy when unable to be there….”I don’t care for the phrase from the West: spiritual communion but perhaps that’s all we have. The doors of the church must not be locked by a few zealots who endanger themselves and others. Surely a priest and a server/chanter must be allowed to stand God’s altar and offer Him praise and petition. We may find that it is very difficult to get the doors open again. The great sadness is the absence of Holy Week and Pascha. What a dangerous time this is.
