Kierkegaard: “but your neighbor is easy to recognize”



“If anyone asks, ‘Who is my neighbor?’ then Christ’s reply to the Pharisee, who asked this same question, contains the only answer, for in answer to this question Christ turned everything around. Christ says: ‘Which of these three, do you think, proved neighbor to the man who fell among robbers?’ The Pharisee answers correctly, ‘The one who showed him mercy’ (Lk. 10:36). This means that by doing your duty you easily discover who your neighbor is. The Pharisees’s answer is contained in Christ’s question. He towards whom I have a duty is my neighbor, and when I fulfill my duty, I prove that I am a neighbor. Christ does not speak about recognizing our neighbor but about being a neighbor yourself, about proving yourself to be a neighbor, something the Samaritan showed by his compassion. Choosing a lover, finding a friend, yes that is a long, hard job, but your neighbor is easy to recognize, easy to find – if you yourself will only recognize your duty and be a neighbor.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations