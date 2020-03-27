Gregory Palamas: “athirst for the water of salvation”

“While He [the Lord Jesus] was sitting alone by the well, ‘There cometh a woman of Samaria to draw water’ (John 4:7). As man, the Lord was thirsty, and saw that someone who was naturally thirsty was coming to quench her thirst. As God, however, He also saw that her heart was athirst for the water of salvation, although she did not know Him Who could give it to her. So He hastened to reveal Himself to her longing soul for, as it is written, He Himself longs for those who long for Him (cf. Ps. 9:10; Prov. 7:15).”

St. Gregory Palamas, Homily Nineteen