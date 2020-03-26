Dimitru Staniloe: “lay aside all earthly care”



“This care is opposed to the other…It arise when we “lay aside all earthly care,” because it means the care to lease God, not to please the world and to take part in its pleasures and to be exempt from its pain. This care grows from the responsibility which man has for his true self, satisfying this command of responsibility, it is at the same time a continual launching out of man beyond himself, toward the source of eternal life… It too includes a fear, but it is man’s fear that death ends all, and that this fear alone will succeed in delivering him from what he fears.

Man must escape from the first care in order to become available to God. Then he is free from the passionate state; he has gained dispassion… Purification aims at the liberation from this care… By fulfilling the will of God, our authentic nature is realized.

This care comes when we “lay aside all earthly care.” Our first steps in Orthodox Spirituality then involve practices that help us do this.”

Fr. Dimitru Staniloe