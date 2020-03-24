“What is the benchmark by which the Holy Eucharist is suspended?”

“I think that all of us are prudently complying with all of the recommendations and orders from government agencies–at least for now–but for how long? Can the government ban the public celebration of Pascha in 29 days, and would we have to hide in our basements with the doors shut for the fear of the state police? I am not a virologist, but even I know that the new coronavirus will still be here in mid-April. In fact, experts estimate that it will still be with us through the summer. Pentecost? Will Divine Liturgy not be celebrated in the U.S. for the next half-a-year? What is the threshold at which the government will allows us back into our churches? As of today (March 20), there are 15 thousand reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. This number can only go up. It will not go down. The number of new cases reported in the U.S. was the highest on March 9 at 194 cases. This number will also go up and likely stay up from now on as we learn to live with the new virus in the world. In comparison, the CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 38 million common flu illnesses (over 200 thousand new cases every single day), 390,000 hospitalizations and at least 23,000 (and as many as 59,000) deaths from flu. [**] Last season (2018-2019), nearly 36 million people in the U.S. got the flu, almost 500 thousand were hospitalized, and almost 35 thousand of them died. During the 2018-2019 season, 80,000 people died of the common flu in the U.S. Is this enough to order the closure of churches from October through April every year? What are the exact numbers/percentages/trends/rates that give governors the power to suspend our right to worship as we find meaningful and not by sitting in front of a computer or television screen?

Furthermore, do governors have a legal ability to disband monasteries? Sure, residential buildings are excluded from the ban on gatherings, but as soon as the monks or nuns walk from their cells across the courtyard to a chapel, they are in violation of the ban on gatherings for religious worship. The problem is that the ban applies equally in Manhattan and Jordanville, NY. Perhaps, this is me being alarmist, but who thought just two weeks ago that governors could shut churches?

I repeat, I am not a medical doctor or an expert on viruses, and I would urge everyone to follow the advice of experts and the direction of local governments, but shouldn’t someone ask the obvious question: What is the benchmark by which the Holy Eucharist is suspended? What will be the marker at which the faithful are once again allowed to partake of the Body and Blood of Christ, our Savior and Healer? Can we trust politicians not to politic and pander to the various political forces in making their decisions–even just a little bit?”

Fr. Sergi Sveshnikov

