Albert Jay Nock: “The State will always be criminal in proportion to its strength”

24 March 2020
Albert Jay Nock

 

 

“If you do not want the State to act like a criminal, you must disarm it as you would a criminal; you must keep it weak. The State will always be criminal in proportion to its strength; a weak State will always be as criminal as it can be, or dare be, but if it is kept down to the proper limit of weakness – which, by the way, is a vast deal lower limit than people are led to believe – its criminality may be safely got on with.”

Albert Jay Nock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

