Richard Falk: “a new order will be born”

“The existing order is breaking down at a very rapid rate, and the main uncertainty is whether mankind can exert a positive role in shaping a new world order or is doomed to await collapse in a passive posture. We believe a new order will be born no later than early in the next century and that the death throes of the old and the birth pangs of the new will be a testing time for the human species.”

Richard A. Falk, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University, in an article entitled “Toward a New World Order: Modest Methods and Drastic Visions,” in the book On the Creation of a Just World Order (1975)