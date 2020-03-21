Maximos the Confessor: “that man’s end was to live in Him”



“Renewal did not come about through the normal course of things, it was only realized when a wholly new way of being human appeared. God had made us like Himself, and allowed us to participate in the very things that are most characteristic of His goodness. Before the ages He had intended that man’s end was to live in Him, and to reach this blessed end He bestowed on us the good gift of our natural powers. But by misusing our natural powers we willingly rejected the way God had provided and we became estranged from God. For this reason another way was introduced, more marvelous and more befitting of God than the first, and as different from the former as what is above nature is different from what is according to nature. And this, as we all believe, is the mystery of the mystical sojourn of God with men. ‘For if,’ says the divine apostle, ‘the first covenant had been blameless, there would have been no occasion for a second’ (Heb. 8:7). It is clear to all that the mystery accomplished in Christ ‘at the end of the age’ (Heb. 9:26) shows indisputably that the sin of our forefather Adam at the beginning of the age has run its course.”

St. Maximos the Confessor