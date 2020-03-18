Do Not Give In To Fear

As of the day that I am writing this, the Coronavirus (COVID19) has not yet appeared in my part of the country, but the fear of the virus certainly has. The threat is real and we should all take sensible precautions that will lessen our chances of contracting, and passing on, the virus. We should all be smart about protecting ourselves and not contaminating others. Among other things, washing hands with soap and for a long time, as well as avoiding touching the face, can help do that. Beyond that and the other advice that healthcare professionals might give you, I would like to suggest one thing more. This is it: Do not give in to the collective panic.

The collective panic that is being passed on by many of our neighbors today is understandable. It is being stirred and kept boiling by the non-stop media coverage of the epidemic. But there is another way to look at the collective panic, one that sees it as indicative of the distorted relationship that many modern people have with the reality of death. Uncontrollable anxiety about death, and the desire to pretend that we ourselves are not going to die, can be a reflection of our separation from God, a loss of our assurance. We want to ignore the spiritual scope of our being and to pretend that we are not really mortal. But the truth is that we are mortal. And we are not our own masters. We are instead God’s beloved creation.

Those who know that they have a relationship with God, one in which they are loved by God, know that nothing that happens to them in life or death can separate them from that love. Christians do not need to fear death. We are mortal, but we know Who it is that we have put our trust in. We have put our trust in Jesus Christ who tells us, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die.” (John chapter 11, verses 25 & 26)

I do not belong to myself. My life is given to me. Every breath I take is by the grace of God. Every time I exhale it is reminder that I am continually in need of that grace. I seek to follow my Savior Jesus Christ who teaches me that, “For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and the gospel’s will save it.” (Mark chapter 8, verse 36) My life is given by God. This doesn’t mean that I knowingly and intentionally expose myself to dangerous viruses. That would just be reckless and dumb. But what it does mean is that I can be free from domination by fear and anxiety about my death.

So take sensible precautions, wash your hands, take other measures, pray for those who have contracted disease, and those who are vulnerable to disease, seek ways that you can help those in need because of the epidemic, or because of the economic disturbance that can be expected to come along with it, but don’t give in to the spirit of fear. With a secure faith and a peaceful heart know that you are loved by God. Rest in God’s love and know that, when you do, nothing that happens can separate you from Him.

In the words of the prophet Isaiah, “You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you.” (Isaiah chapter 26, verse 3)