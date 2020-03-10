Skip to content

Thomas Aquinas: “knowledge that may be obtained of the highest things”

10 March 2020
“It may well happen that what is in itself the more certain on account of the weakness of our intelligence, which is dazzled by the clearest objects of nature; as the owl is dazzled by the light of the sun. Hence the fact that some happen to doubt about articles of faith is not due to the uncertain nature of the truths, but to the weakness of human intelligence; yet the slenderest knowledge that may be obtained of the highest things is more desirable than the most certain knowledge obtained of lesser things…”

St. Thomas Aquinas, Summa of the Summa

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

